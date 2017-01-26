New wave of anti-evolution bills hit ...

New wave of anti-evolution bills hit states

New legislation introduced in a handful of states would allow alternatives to the theory of evolution to be taught in classrooms, the latest wave of measures backed by religious conservatives targeting broadly accepted scientific curriculum. The measures could also allow teachers to question their humans are contributing to climate change, something widely accepted by the scientific community.

