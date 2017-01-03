New Louisiana lawmakers sworn in John Kennedy was among the 34 new and returning senators sworn in Tuesday to the 115th Congress. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/01/03/new-louisiana-lawmakers-sworn/96106248/ WASHINGTON - Sen. John Kennedy held tight Tuesday to his weathered black Bible as he was sworn in as Louisiana's newest senator.

