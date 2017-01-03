New Louisiana lawmakers sworn in
New Louisiana lawmakers sworn in John Kennedy was among the 34 new and returning senators sworn in Tuesday to the 115th Congress. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/01/03/new-louisiana-lawmakers-sworn/96106248/ WASHINGTON - Sen. John Kennedy held tight Tuesday to his weathered black Bible as he was sworn in as Louisiana's newest senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,675
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC