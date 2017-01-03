Mystery: Severed arm found near canal...

Mystery: Severed arm found near canal in New Orleans suburb

A Louisiana sheriff's office is trying to solve the mystery of a severed arm that was found near a canal in a New Orleans suburb. WVUE-TV reports officers were called to the Reserve Canal in St. John the Baptist Parish on Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after a fisherman found the arm in the water.

