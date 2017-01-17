Mississippi's favorite sauce a close ...

Mississippi's favorite sauce a close cousin of Louisiana remoulade

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

He wasn't from Mississippi. Cookbook author Martha Foose has called comeback sauce the 'house dressing' of our neighboring state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 12 min replaytime 218,742
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... 7 hr Ghost with the most 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Vyuka Matematiky 557
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC