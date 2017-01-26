Men busted catching crappie with gill nets: LDWF
Crappie, called sac-a-lait or white perch in much of Louisiana, are popular with Old River anglers. requirements, improper running lights and possessing an expired boat registration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Olga Pickover
|559
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Aura Mytha
|218,956
|Opiates
|Sat
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC