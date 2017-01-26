Manhunt nabs MO rape suspect found walking along LA road
Authorities take Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of Robeline, into custody following a brief manhunt the afternoon of Jan. 26 in woods along Louisiana Highway 485 near Allen-Marthaville Road in Natchitoches Parish. Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of the 1500 block of Louisiana Highway 485 in Robeline, is being held without bond as a fugitive from Kansas City, Mo., where he's wanted on a charge of forcible rape with a gun.
