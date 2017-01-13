Man accused in murder case gets 30 ye...

Man accused in murder case gets 30 years for jail obscenity

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Louisiana man facing trial in a murder case has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment - for committing a lewd act. Defense attorney Tracy Schwab told The Courier he thinks prosecutors pursued the unusually harsh sentence for obscenity because of doubts about whether they could convict Maurice Banks of Houma in the murder case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 19 min Dogen 218,712
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 10 Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC