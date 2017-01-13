Man accused in murder case gets 30 years for jail obscenity
A Louisiana man facing trial in a murder case has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment - for committing a lewd act. Defense attorney Tracy Schwab told The Courier he thinks prosecutors pursued the unusually harsh sentence for obscenity because of doubts about whether they could convict Maurice Banks of Houma in the murder case.
