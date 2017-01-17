Man, 44, accused of killing, dismembe...

Man, 44, accused of killing, dismembering Louisiana roommate

8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect's ex-girlfriend. Kenner's police chief and the St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff say Viusqui Perez-Espinosa has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

