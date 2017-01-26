LSU researchers hope new polymer will...

LSU researchers hope new polymer will fill gap in concrete maintenance

A Louisiana startup believes a newly developed smart polymer will sharply reduce maintenance costs for concrete roads by adding years to the life of the sealants that prevent damage to the slabs. Louisiana Multi-Functional Materials Group's two-way shape memory polymer behaves thermally opposite to concrete, said Chief Chemist Lu Lu.

