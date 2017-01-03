LSP to hold news conference about wildlife agent shooting Monday

Louisiana State Police are planning to hold a press conference Monday to give updates on the investigation into the shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler, as well as acknowledge the collaborative efforts of investigators from multiple agencies and the importance of partnerships. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to attend, along with State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson, Patrick Banks , Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley, and members of the Drug Enforcement Agency and United States Marshal Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.