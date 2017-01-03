LSP to hold news conference about wildlife agent shooting Monday
Louisiana State Police are planning to hold a press conference Monday to give updates on the investigation into the shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler, as well as acknowledge the collaborative efforts of investigators from multiple agencies and the importance of partnerships. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to attend, along with State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson, Patrick Banks , Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley, and members of the Drug Enforcement Agency and United States Marshal Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|17 hr
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Dogen
|218,719
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC