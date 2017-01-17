Louisiana's Detel broadband provider purchased by North Carolina-based Conterra

Detel, a Louisiana-based computer network services provider, has been acquired by Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Detel, founded in Avoyelles Parish more than 15 years ago by Daryl Deshotel and Keith Fontenot, now operates as a subsidiary of Conterra, which also acquired North Carolina-based Broadplex and is operating it as a subsidiary.

