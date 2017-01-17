Louisiana's Detel broadband provider purchased by North Carolina-based Conterra
Detel, a Louisiana-based computer network services provider, has been acquired by Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Detel, founded in Avoyelles Parish more than 15 years ago by Daryl Deshotel and Keith Fontenot, now operates as a subsidiary of Conterra, which also acquired North Carolina-based Broadplex and is operating it as a subsidiary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|ChromiuMan
|218,752
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|Jean foley
|558
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Wed
|Ghost with the most
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC