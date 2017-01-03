Louisiana woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US
A Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana resident pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit theft of public money, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo, head of the Justice Department's Tax Division, and U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite for the Eastern District of Louisiana. According to the plea agreement, Jackie Chaney, aka Jackie Scott, 46, admitted to conspiring with others to prepare false tax returns using stolen identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|218,664
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC