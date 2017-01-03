Louisiana woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US

A Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana resident pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit theft of public money, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo, head of the Justice Department's Tax Division, and U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite for the Eastern District of Louisiana. According to the plea agreement, Jackie Chaney, aka Jackie Scott, 46, admitted to conspiring with others to prepare false tax returns using stolen identities.

