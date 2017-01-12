Louisiana Spotlight: Without more federal aid, thousands of flood victims will be left on their own
Advocate staff photo by BRYAN TUCK -- Oak Springs homeowner Alonso Credes sweeps the dry portion of his driveway along Oak Springs Lane Thursday in Carencro after flood waters receded enough for him to begin cleaning. Advocate staff photo by BRYAN TUCK -- Oak Springs homeowner Alonso Credes sweeps the dry portion of his driveway along Oak Springs Lane Thursday in Carencro after flood waters receded enough for him to begin cleaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Moanz3188
|218,713
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 10
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC