Louisiana Spotlight: Without more fed...

Louisiana Spotlight: Without more federal aid, thousands of flood victims will be left on their own

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by BRYAN TUCK -- Oak Springs homeowner Alonso Credes sweeps the dry portion of his driveway along Oak Springs Lane Thursday in Carencro after flood waters receded enough for him to begin cleaning. Advocate staff photo by BRYAN TUCK -- Oak Springs homeowner Alonso Credes sweeps the dry portion of his driveway along Oak Springs Lane Thursday in Carencro after flood waters receded enough for him to begin cleaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 hr Moanz3188 218,713
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 10 Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC