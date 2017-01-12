Louisiana Senators can expel Troy Brown for his domestic abuse convictions. Will they?
Louisiana state Senator Troy Brown, 44, has been convicted of two different crimes related to domestic violence. But the Louisiana Senate doesn't necessarily have to keep Brown.
