Louisiana school buses to receive new engines as part of the VW fraud settlement

Schools buses in Louisiana will get their polluting diesel engines replaced with new motors that run on cleaner burning alternative fuels as a result of the multi-billion settlement Volkswagen agreed to Wednesday for cheating on air emissions tests, according to the head of state Department of Environmental Quality. Volkswagen Group agreed Wednesday to pay $4.3 billion in criminal fines and civil penalties plus plead guilty to attempting to defraud the U.S. government by rigging more than a half million diesel-powered cars and small trucks with computer software that gave false emission readings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.