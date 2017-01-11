Louisiana school buses to receive new...

Louisiana school buses to receive new engines as part of the VW fraud settlement

Read more: The Advocate

Schools buses in Louisiana will get their polluting diesel engines replaced with new motors that run on cleaner burning alternative fuels as a result of the multi-billion settlement Volkswagen agreed to Wednesday for cheating on air emissions tests, according to the head of state Department of Environmental Quality. Volkswagen Group agreed Wednesday to pay $4.3 billion in criminal fines and civil penalties plus plead guilty to attempting to defraud the U.S. government by rigging more than a half million diesel-powered cars and small trucks with computer software that gave false emission readings.

