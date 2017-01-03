Louisiana 'Obamacare' enrollment dips thanks to Medicaid expansion

A new federal report shows that 152,121 Louisiana residents were signed up for health insurance coverage for 2017 through HealthCare.gov , the online federal marketplace. The figures, which includes automatic re-enrollments, trails total 2016 enrollment by around 18 percent, but Louisiana's decision to expand Medicaid was the major reason, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

