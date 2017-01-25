Louisiana nature lovers help research...

Louisiana nature lovers help researchers study frog population

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Citizen-scientists will be listening for, among others, the green tree frog, which is Louisiana's state amphibian and is commonly found in ponds, ditches and wetlands. Darcy Tatsch teaches the FrogWatch USA volunteers about the citizen science program during a class at the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min replaytime 218,860
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC