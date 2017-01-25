Louisiana nature lovers help researchers study frog population
Citizen-scientists will be listening for, among others, the green tree frog, which is Louisiana's state amphibian and is commonly found in ponds, ditches and wetlands. Darcy Tatsch teaches the FrogWatch USA volunteers about the citizen science program during a class at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 min
|replaytime
|218,860
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC