Louisiana man pleads guilty to threatening shooting at D.C. pizzeria
A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge that he threatened to carry out a shooting at a Washington D.C. pizzeria near another restaurant where days earlier a man opened fire as he investigated a fake news report, a prosecutor said. Yusif Jones, 52, faces five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of interstate threatening communications in Louisiana federal court when he will be sentenced on April 12, the office of United States Attorney Stephanie Finley said in a statement.
