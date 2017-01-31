Louisiana looking for private help to...

Louisiana looking for private help to solve Baton Rouge traffic woes

10 hrs ago

With traffic in the Baton Rouge area so deplorable and with Louisiana government so starved for cash, state officials announced they're looking for private partners to help solve the conundrum that is congestion on Interstate 10. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Monday said it has issued a request for information seeking private firms to work with the state in an effort to fast track road construction projects along the I-10 corridor.

