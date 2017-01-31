Louisiana lieutenant governor in France to promote tourism
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser speaks to media during a Louisiana Seafood State of the Industry Tour stop at the Delcambre Docks Tuesday, October 18, 2016, in Delcambre, La. During the tour Nungesser met with local seafood producers, industry representatives and fishermen in Henderson, Delcambre, Avery Island, Franklin and Lafitte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 min
|Truth is might
|219,011
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|BKarr
|561
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC