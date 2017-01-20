Louisiana isn't alone -- other states have lawmakers with domestic violence problems
The Louisiana Legislature will have to decide what to do with state Sen. Troy Brown, D-Geismar, who has plead guilty to two different round of crimes related to domestic violence . The Louisiana Legislature isn't alone in having to sort out what to do with a member who faced domestic abuse charges .
