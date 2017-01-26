Louisiana is draining the swamp, can Washington?
It's been more than 80 years since Huey Long famously quipped that the only difference between the Democratic and Republican parties is that "one is skinning you from the ankle up and the other, from the ear down." Long, great populist icon of Louisiana's bygone past was gunned down in 1935 , but not much has changed since his day.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates
|2 hr
|504doctor
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Blitzking
|218,912
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
