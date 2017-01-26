Louisiana is draining the swamp, can ...

Louisiana is draining the swamp, can Washington?

Read more: The Hill

It's been more than 80 years since Huey Long famously quipped that the only difference between the Democratic and Republican parties is that "one is skinning you from the ankle up and the other, from the ear down." Long, great populist icon of Louisiana's bygone past was gunned down in 1935 , but not much has changed since his day.

