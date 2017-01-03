Louisiana flood recovery plan: Who mi...

Louisiana flood recovery plan: Who might be getting money

15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Here's a detailed look at how Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed spending the $1.6 billion in federal flood recovery money the state has received. . The Edwards administration has already submitted its plan for spending the first $438 million a to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval Friday.

