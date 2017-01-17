Louisiana eyeing clean energy project...

Louisiana eyeing clean energy projects with Volkswagen settlement money

Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

State officials are eyeing clean energy projects like fuel-efficient school buses in Louisiana after a U.S. settlement with Volkswagen over the auto maker's emissions scandal will send $18 million to the state. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Brown gave government, business and environmental leaders at Louisiana Clean Fuels' annual meeting today an outline of how the state plans to spend Louisiana's chunk of the $4.3 billion VW will pay as part of its emissions-rigging settlement with the U.S. government.

