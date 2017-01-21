Louisiana cop fatally shot after stopping to help wounded woman
Westwego, Louisiana, police officer Michael Louviere, 26, died after being shot when he stopped during his drive home to check on what he thought was a car accident. Westwego, Louisiana, police officer Michael Louviere, 26, died after being shot when he stopped during his drive home to check on what he thought was a car accident.
