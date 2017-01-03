Louisiana Appeal Court panel finds public funding of Type 2 charter...

The state's funding of certain types of charter schools hit a snag following a ruling Monday from a state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal panel that, in a 3-2 decision, ruled unconstitutional the Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's support such schools with local and state tax dollars. Monday's ruling overturns the May 2015 decision from Baton Rouge state District Judge Wilson Fields, who originally heard the arguments for the lawsuit from Louisiana Association of Educators against BESE and the Department of Education.

