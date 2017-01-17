Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplac...

Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplace lifestyle center to open in the fall

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. The fourth phase of the Highland Park Marketplace -which will include tenants such as Bengals and Bandits, Pilates Plus, Burgersmith, Smarter Eyewear, NK boutique and Lafayette-based Morgan Claire boutique, among others-is expected to open in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,797
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Thu lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Jean foley 558
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 18 Ghost with the most 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC