Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplace lifestyle center to open in the fall
Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. The fourth phase of the Highland Park Marketplace -which will include tenants such as Bengals and Bandits, Pilates Plus, Burgersmith, Smarter Eyewear, NK boutique and Lafayette-based Morgan Claire boutique, among others-is expected to open in October.
