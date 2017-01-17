Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplace lifestyle center to open in the fall

Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. The fourth phase of the Highland Park Marketplace -which will include tenants such as Bengals and Bandits, Pilates Plus, Burgersmith, Smarter Eyewear, NK boutique and Lafayette-based Morgan Claire boutique, among others-is expected to open in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.