Long-awaited $744 million hurricane levee for River Parishes authorized in bill signed by Obama

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Sr. Agent Chad Watts heads to a home of a elderly resident Thursday August 31, 2012, who had been held up in his attic for a second day due to flooding caused by Hurricane Isaac inLaPlace. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Sr. Agent Chad Watts heads to a home of a elderly resident Thursday August 31, 2012, who had been held up in his attic for a second day due to flooding caused by Hurricane Isaac inLaPlace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.