LDWF reports agent shot multiple times in north Louisiana
Officials said Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish around 2 a.m. Officials said another agent a short distance away made it to the scene within a few minutes, called for help and rendered aid to Wheeler. Agents said investigators are looking for the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Dogen
|218,709
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|8 hr
|April
|3
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC