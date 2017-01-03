LDWF reports agent shot multiple time...

LDWF reports agent shot multiple times in north Louisiana

14 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Officials said Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish around 2 a.m. Officials said another agent a short distance away made it to the scene within a few minutes, called for help and rendered aid to Wheeler. Agents said investigators are looking for the suspect.

