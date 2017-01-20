Law intended to protect funding for public defenders may be of little help
Advocate file photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Members of the Louisiana Public Defender Board listen Tuesday during the board's meeting as 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office District Defender G. Paul Marx, speaks to the board on recent cuts made in the office because of losses in state and local funding for legal representation for poor people accused of crimes. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- State Public Defender James 'Jay' T. Dixon, during a meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force at the State Capitol on Friday, June 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Dogen
|218,711
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 10
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC