Late Planting, August Floods Hurt Lou...

Late Planting, August Floods Hurt Louisiana Sweet Potato Crop

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The LSU AgCenter says late planting and August floods hurt Louisiana's sweet potato harvest, cutting the yield from 450 bushels an acre in 2015 to 290 bushels per acre last year. Extension Associate Myrl Systrunk told the Louisiana Sweet Potato Association on Jan. 18 in Mansura that the crop was shaping up well until the floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 17 min scientia potentia... 219,008
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 10 hr BKarr 561
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC