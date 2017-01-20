Kenworth of Louisiana opens new full-...

Kenworth of Louisiana opens new full-service location in Monroe, Louisiana

Kenworth of Louisiana has opened a newly renovated 10,500-square-foot full-service location featuring an 8-bay service shop and a 2,800-square-foot parts department. "This newly renovated dealership is one block east of Highway 165 and immediately south of Exit 118A on U.S. Interstate 20, which is the major east-west interstate connecting the ocean ports of South Carolina and Georgia through Atlanta, Birmingham, and Jackson, Mississippi to Dallas," said Scott Oliphant, dealer principal and president of Kenworth of Louisiana.

