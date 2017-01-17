Ita s All Good: Through their eyes, resigned complicity, big shoes...
From my reading >> list in this time of time of disordered political transition.--Having been so completely wrong in my wearying sense that Clinton would win & that a California vote for her was insignificant, I now take as a serious imperative, to find out about that Other Nation, that minority of voters which, courtesy of the Founding Youngsters & their Electoral College, have given us President-elect Trump.--This past weekend I started reading Arlie Hochshild's book, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, .--Hochschild is an accomplished UCBerkeley sociologist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|Aquarius-wy
|218,722
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Vyuka Matematiky
|557
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC