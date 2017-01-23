International School of Louisiana secures Bethune building in Hollygrove
After weeks of uncertainty as to how it would house its students next year, the International School of Louisiana has been granted the use of the former Bethune elementary building in Hollygrove, officials announced. ISL will place up to 400 students in grades K-2 at the Bethune building at 4040 Eagle Street next year, with grades 3-8 at its newly renovated Camp Street building.
