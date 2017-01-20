In leadership role, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise flexes fundraising muscle
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fires up the crowd and introduces John Kennedy before President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy Friday Dec. 9, 2016, in the Dow Chemical Airplane Hangar at Metro Airport. From left, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, LSU system president F. King Alexander and LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron chat on Victory Hill before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 5, 2016, at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Dogen
|218,711
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 10
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC