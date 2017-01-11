If Louisiana fiscal reform fails, governor might push constitutional convention
Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana might need a special political convention to rewrite the state Constitution if he and the Legislature are unable to resolve the government's fiscal problems. It would be Louisiana's first constitutional convention in a quarter century.
