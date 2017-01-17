How one Louisiana teacher cheated on the state assessment test
The state threw out 99 English exams at small Red River High in Coushatta because the inspector general's office found a teacher helped students cheat. Ruth Kay, who has been certified to teach in Louisiana for 40 years, got hold of a essay question from the English II high school end-of-course exam.
