How one Louisiana teacher cheated on the state assessment test

21 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The state threw out 99 English exams at small Red River High in Coushatta because the inspector general's office found a teacher helped students cheat. Ruth Kay, who has been certified to teach in Louisiana for 40 years, got hold of a essay question from the English II high school end-of-course exam.

