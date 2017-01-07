Governor: $300M deficit could trigger...

Governor: $300M deficit could trigger special session need

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he expects a special legislative session to rebalance Louisiana's budget will be needed if a looming midyear deficit reaches $300 million or more, as projected.

