Gov. John Bel Edwards, others from Louisiana meet Pope Francis in Italy

Pope Francis blesses the Louisiana project to support trafficking victims. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his delegation, including Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor at St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, during the pope's general audience at the Vatican Jan. 18. The delegation was there to discuss human trafficking prevention.

