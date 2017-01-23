Flu cases on the rise in Louisiana
In the last four weeks, up to 5-percent of the Acadiana area suffered from the illness, according the Louisiana Department of Health. Dr. Donna Jean Wilson, the medical director for the Lafayette Parish School System, said she has seen multiple cases of the flu since students returned from the Christmas Break.
