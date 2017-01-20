Fewer women are getting abortions in ...

Fewer women are getting abortions in Louisiana, new study finds

Read more: NOLA.com

Mirroring a trend observed in most states around the country, the abortion rate in Louisiana declined by around 18 percent between 2011 and 2014, a new survey finds. The report, released this week by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, counted 12,210 abortions in the state in 2011.

