Fewer women are getting abortions in Louisiana, new study finds
Mirroring a trend observed in most states around the country, the abortion rate in Louisiana declined by around 18 percent between 2011 and 2014, a new survey finds. The report, released this week by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, counted 12,210 abortions in the state in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|49 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,775
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|9 hr
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Jean foley
|558
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Wed
|Ghost with the most
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC