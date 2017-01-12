FEMA extends deadline for Louisiana f...

FEMA extends deadline for Louisiana flood victims to move out of hotels/motels to Feb. 10

Woodwick Avenue off O'Neal Lane shows the lingering effects of the Great Flood as of late December, with multiple FEMA trailers in front yards, trash piled up along the street and ad signs for contractors. Some flood victims are still stuck in hotels and motels, months after the August flood.

