Family concerned for welfare of man a...

Family concerned for welfare of man after not seeing him since October

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

On January 7, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from a family member of Paul Michael Listle, 36, in the Monroe area, saying they haven't seen him since October. They say his last communication with them was in mid-November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Blitzking 218,705
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Sun Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Dec 23 Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC