Families spend millions on calls from...

Families spend millions on calls from Louisiana inmates

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

They've shared stories of college visits and job offers and dance recitals: everything Robert Richardson has missed in his two decades behind bars. But how much they talk depends on how many 15-minute intervals the family can afford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 min Dogen 218,800
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... 21 hr Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Thu lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC