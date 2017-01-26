'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes...
Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Senate President John Alario, left, and LSU Economist Jim Richardson hear unexpectedly bad news about the state's revenue picture during a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. 'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes needed to lower tax rates, reduce tax breaks 'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes needed to lower tax rates, reduce tax breaks Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Senate President John Alario, left, and LSU Economist Jim Richardson hear unexpectedly bad news about the state's revenue picture during a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|218,895
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC