'Failure to act is not an option': Ta...

'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Senate President John Alario, left, and LSU Economist Jim Richardson hear unexpectedly bad news about the state's revenue picture during a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. 'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes needed to lower tax rates, reduce tax breaks 'Failure to act is not an option': Tax force says wholesale changes needed to lower tax rates, reduce tax breaks Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD -- Senate President John Alario, left, and LSU Economist Jim Richardson hear unexpectedly bad news about the state's revenue picture during a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Subduction Zone 218,895
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC