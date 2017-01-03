EXCLUSIVE: 'Killing Fields' Prepares ...

EXCLUSIVE: 'Killing Fields' Prepares to Re-Examine a Second Cold Case

In addition to the unsolved homicide of Eugenie Boisfontaine, Killings Fields is taking a closer look at another cold case: the disappearance of Curtis "Cochise" Smith, a young black man from Iberville Parish, Louisiana, who went missing in 1991. Interest in the case is reignited when the Louisiana State University FACES lab reveals it has forensic evidence that a 25 to 30-year-old black man was inside a barrel first found in 2005 just a few hours outside Iberville Parish.

