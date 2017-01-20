Evangeline Parish prosecutor resigns, faces charges of professional, criminal misconduct

Timmy Fontenot faces seven formal charges from the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel related to his work representing a family in an auto-accident lawsuit, including "committing a criminal act, especially one that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer." According to ODC documents outlining the charges, Fontenot dismissed his clients' lawsuit for without their knowledge or consent, in 2008, and forged their signature on the settlement documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.