Evangeline Parish prosecutor resigns, faces charges of professional, criminal misconduct
Timmy Fontenot faces seven formal charges from the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel related to his work representing a family in an auto-accident lawsuit, including "committing a criminal act, especially one that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer." According to ODC documents outlining the charges, Fontenot dismissed his clients' lawsuit for without their knowledge or consent, in 2008, and forged their signature on the settlement documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|16 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,977
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|Olga Pickover
|559
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC