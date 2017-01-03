Edwards starts year two with major Lo...

Edwards starts year two with major Louisiana budget woe, weak Democrats, GOP jabs

14 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

The honeymoon may be just beginning for President-Elect Donald Trump, but any such love fest has come to an abrupt end for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. 2016 was a year the new governor would like to forget, but things don't look a lot better for 2017.

