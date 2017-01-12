Edwards, First Lady to meet with Pope
The delegation will include State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson and state legislators, and will travel to Rome, Italy with the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy to discuss human trafficking as Louisiana takes a leading role in fighting this epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Dogen
|218,709
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC