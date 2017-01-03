Delay averted, rare issue resolved in high-profile Highland Road double-murder case

Advocate staff file photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Frank Garcia, 48, whose last name is sometimes logged in official documents as Garcia-Llerena, is escorted to a car outside the Violent Crime Unit headquartered at Louisiana State Police, before being transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Dec. 8, 2015. Garcia arrived in Baton Rouge Tuesday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was being held on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping, in the deaths of Baton Rouge's Denis and Suzanne Duplantier, who were found slain on Oct. 19, 2015.

